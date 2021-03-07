Minimum wage asked to remain unchanged

Workers at Tiên Hưng Garment Joint Stock Company in Tiên Lữ District, Hưng Yên Province. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has recommended the minimum wage should stay the same this year as in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In documents sent to agencies for proposals on the regional minimum wage to report to the Government, the ministry said the National Wage Council agreed not to increase the minimum wage this year. In 2020, about 101,700 enterprises had to temporarily suspend their operations, shut down or wait for dissolution procedures, up 13.9 per cent compared to 2019, according to the General Statistics Office. The unemployment rate was 2.48 per cent, 0.31 per cent higher than that of 2019. The number of workers aged 15 and over was 53.4 million, a decrease of 1.26 million people compared to 2019. The average income of workers was at VNĐ6.62 million (US$287.42) per month, a slight decrease compared to 2019. According to the council, with the CPI increase of 3.23 per cent in 2020, the regional minimum wage was actually higher than minimum living conditions by 2.28 per cent. So workers could maintain a minimum… Read full this story

