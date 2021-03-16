Military units start training new recruits

The new recruits will be trained with various contents, such as political education, military education, and their specialties. Specifically, they will practice unarmed regulations individually, movement tactics in combat, shooting skills. They also study functions and tasks of the border guard force as well as the regulations of managing national border and protecting border security and sovereignty. In addition, they will be explained about guidelines and policies of the Party and State relating to the current economic situation, cultural issues and social development in border areas. Finally, they are introduced to agreements on land border regulations signed by Vietnam and the neighboring countries. * On the same day, Naval Region 5 started training its new recruits in 2021. Senior Colonel Ta Quang Nam, Deputy Commander of the region chaired the event. In 2021, Naval Region 5 was tasked with training new recruits from the provinces of Kien Giang, Soc Trang, Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Can Tho city, including 180 men for the Coast Guard Command. The region has prepared training fields and facilities for the new recruits as well as strictly implemented COVID-19 prevention and control measures. Addressing the event, Senior Colonel Nam asked the units to organize the planned… Read full this story

