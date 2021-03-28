Military medical doctor ‘eats, sleeps’ SARS-CoV-2 research

Đinh Thị Thu Hằng (left) discusses research work with her colleague. — Photo vtc.vn HÀ NỘI — As she wears both a white blouse and military blue uniform, PhD Đinh Thị Thu Hằng is always aware of a military medical soldier's responsibilities. Hằng works in the Department of Microbiology and Pathogens under the Military Medical Research Institute and is also a lecturer in the Medical Microbiology Faculty under the Việt Nam Military Medical Academy. She is one of the key members participating in the State-level project ‘Research and manufacture of biological products RT-PCR and real-time RT-PCR to detect new coronavirus strains’. ‘Eat, sleep’ SARS-CoV-2 Every day, the 37-year-old woman from the central province of Hà Tĩnh Hằng goes back and forth between the Military Medical Research Institute and the Việt Nam Military Medical Academy. This time last year, Hằng and her colleagues of the Việt Nam Military Medical Academy studied day and night, rushing to complete the first SARS-CoV-2 detection product in Việt Nam licensed by the Ministry of Health for fast and accurate test results. They only had a month to manufacture the kit, making it a time when the research team “ate and slept with the virus,” she said. Hằng… Read full this story
