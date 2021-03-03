Military and public security forces to boost cooperation in immigration management

Reportedly, over the past time, due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, both units focused on their main tasks, namely managing immigration work while developing the economy and COVID-19 prevention and control. In addition, the two sides closely coordinated with each other to address immigration work as well as illegal border crossings amid the complicated developments of the pandemic. Concluding the conference, Major General Quach Huy Hoang and Senior Colonel Do Ngoc Toan hailed the cooperation between the two sides, agreeing to continue working together to both manage immigration activities and prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic. Source: Baobienphong Translated by Minh Anh

