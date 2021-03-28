Metro Line construction barriers to be removed by April

Metro Line 1 (Bến Thành – Suối Tiên) in HCM City is expected to open in 2022. — Photo HCM Management Authority for Urban Railways HCM CITY — The construction barriers around Metro Line 1 (Bến Thành – Suối Tiên) on Lê Lợi Street (District 1) will be removed before April 30 (Reunification Day), which is expected to improve traffic conditions, according to the HCM City Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR). Work on sewers, a temporary floor, walls, and other architecture is being completed. MAUR said that traffic and business in the centre would improve when the construction work is completed. In April last year, another part of the underground section along Lê Lợi Street from Đồng Khởi Street to Nguyễn Huệ Street was completed. The nearby Opera House metro station is one of three underground stations of Metro Line 1 (Bến Thành – Suối Tiên). The station has four floors, each used for a specific purpose. The B1 floor in the style of the Opera House's design will have a waiting lobby, ticket booths and information desks. The second and fourth floors will be used as platforms. The third floor will have staff and technical rooms, among others Metro Line 1, which is 20 kilometres long with 3 sub-stations and 11 stations, is 83 per cent complete and… Read full this story

