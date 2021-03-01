Mekong Delta provinces step up COVID preventive measures as 2 test positive in Đồng Tháp

Community-based COVID-19 prevention teams work hard during pandemic PM asks for rapid COVID-19 vaccination distribution Hải Dương conducts large-scale testing for COVID-19 from Feb 24 First COVID-19 vaccine batch reached Việt Nam Blood shortage warned as donations postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks Border guards on patrol in Đồng Tháp Province to ensure everyone entering the country from Cambodia is quarantined and tested for COVID-19. — VNA/VNS.Photo Chương Đài HCM CITY — Mekong Delta provinces are tightening preventive measures against COVID-19, especially along land borders and coastal entry points, after Đồng Tháp Province reported two new cases. On February 28 a 37-year-old man in Hậu Giang Province who worked aboard a barge bringing cargo from Cambodia’s Phnom Penh tested positive and was quarantined immediately. He had arrived along with another man at the Thường Phước International Sea Port in Đồng Tháp’s Hồng Ngự District on February 26. Authorities have identified three people who came into close contact with the patient. Earlier, on February 23, the province’s COVID-19 task force quarantined a Vietnamese woman who had entered illegally from Cambodia with the disease. Authorities traced 11 people who had been in contact with her. The chairman of the province People’s Committee, Phạm Thiện Nghĩa,… Read full this story

