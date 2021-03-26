Mekong Delta has excellent winter – spring rice crop

Harvest of the 2020 – 21 winter – spring rice in Kiên Giang Province. – VNA/VNS Photo Lê Huy Hải HCM CITY – The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta has harvested the 2020 – 21 winter – spring rice crop with farmers successfully avoiding the impacts of saltwater intrusion and managing high yields and getting high prices, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. More than one million of the 1.59 million hectares planted have been harvested so far, with an average yield of seven tonnes per hectare, 214kg higher than the last winter – spring rice and the highest in the last five years. The country's rice granary reduced the area under the grain by 27,210ha this season, fearful of possible saltwater intrusion in rivers. Fragrant and speciality varieties accounted for more than 21 per cent and high-quality varieties for 60 per cent, a slight increase from last year. On the instructions of local authorities, farmers started sowing the crop in October last year, 20 – 30 days earlier than normal, hoping to avoid the saltwater intrusion that often occurs at the end of the crop. This and prompt forecasts of saltwater intrusion have helped farmers get high… Read full this story

