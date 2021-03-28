Trần Đề seaport in Sóc Trăng Province. The Government plans to develop the port into a national deep-water seaport to improve transportation in the Mekong Delta. — Photo baocantho.com.vn MEKONG DELTA — The Mekong Delta is working with the Ministry of Transport to improve the local transport infrastructure and thus trade flows, the Cần Thơ branch of the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry has said. The Trung Lương – Mỹ Thuận Expressway, for example, is expected to significantly speed up product delivery once it opens for traffic this year. The Ministry of Transport plans to build another expressway between Cần Thơ City and Cà Mau Province. In the last five years, highways and bridges have been upgraded as have navigation channels in the Hậu river, while the Chợ Gạo Canal in Tiền Giang Province has been dredged. Lam said: "Poor transport infrastructure is a major obstacle for the Mekong Delta. Implementation of key projects by the Government is still slow." The Government has approved an allocation of US$2.5 billion for infrastructure development over the next five years. Annually the delta exports 17-18 million tonnes of goods, but 70 per cent has to be shipped from major ports in HCM City… Read full this story
- Delta Passengers Deplane After Fuel Leak Scare, Flight Delayed For Several Hours
- NRL suburban grounds debate continues
- Fishing line: Lake Tahoe is full, the Delta is dirty and several rivers close
- Mets and Las Vegas 51s extend player development contract through 2018
- Meet the Premier League sports science guru U.S. Soccer hired to boost player development
- Chinese volleyball game in the crosshairs of development
- Governor Approves $1.4 Billion For Westshore Interchange Project
- Vietnamese, Cambodian universities cooperate in training, research
- Liberty Media finalizes deal for Formula One
- Motor sport’s governing body gives approval to Liberty sale
Mekong Delta continues to develop transport infrastructure have 303 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.