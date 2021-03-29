Hopes had risen earlier that salvage efforts could dislodge the vessel during Sunday's high tide. – AFP photo SUEZ – Egyptian authorities decided on Sunday that more tugboats will be needed to free a mammoth container ship blocking the Suez Canal, a shipping agency said, dashing earlier hopes that the vital global trade route could be clear by the end of the weekend. The MV Ever Given, longer than four football fields, has been wedged diagonally across the canal since Tuesday, towering over nearby palm trees and strangling world supply chains. Hopes had risen earlier that salvage efforts could dislodge the vessel during Sunday’s high tide and end the maritime traffic jam, which is costing the global economy billions. However Leth agencies, which provides crossing services to clients using the canal, said on Twitter late Sunday that the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) had postponed the attempt. “SCA has decided to postpone the next refloating attempt until sufficient tug power is in place,” it said, adding “a likely time for the next attempt is Monday evening”. The SCA did not confirm the news, saying in a statement earlier in the day that “operations have been stepped up around the bow of… Read full this story

Megaship still stuck in Suez canal as new refloating attempt 'likely Monday' have 388 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.