The program aimed to raise its troops' patriotism, celebrate the traditions of the university, and promote national pride, while promoting the Vietnamese beautiful tradition "When drinking water, remember its source" and caring for needy students. During the event, the delegation cut a ribbon to inaugurate a youth construction project in the locality. On behalf of the university, Senior Colonel Doan Van Mau, Deputy Political Commissar of the university, also presented 10 bicycles to students of Vo Tranh Primary School, Phu Luong district to encourage them to achieve good learning outcomes. Addressing the event, Senior Colonel Doan Van Mau underscored that the building of new-style rural areas is not only an honor and pride, but also the responsibility of the university's youths. Therefore, it offered the youth construction project to the locality to boost military-civilian ties. Via the program, the organizing panel hoped that the university's youths would promote its pioneer voluntary role in the national cause of socio-economic development, while actively building new-style rural areas, contributing to social security and joining gratitude activities in remote areas. Translated by Khanh Ngan

Medical Military University hosts “return-to-the-root” journey have 334 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 22, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.