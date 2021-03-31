Measures deployed to ensure safety during COVID-19 vaccination drive

A medical worker in HCM City is receiving AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shot. — VNA/VNS Photo Đinh Hằng HÀ NỘI — Minister of Health Nguyễn Thành Long has asked for thorough training of medical workers to ensure safety during COVID-19 vaccinations as Việt Nam plans to expand its inoculation programme. Under a newly-issued directive, the minister asked local health departments to review and update the list of people to get vaccinated. Medical schools and healthcare institutions were all called on to help organise vaccinations. Medical staff responsible for delivering vaccine shots must undergo training classes to ensure proper vaccinating process, post-vaccination health monitoring and post-vaccination reactions are dealt with in a timely fashion. Health departments were asked to support local authorities to boost communications on the vaccination programme, including information relating to priority groups, the vaccines in use, the benefits of vaccination and instructions to deal with post-vaccination incidents. People are asked to use personal e-health record to register for vaccination so agencies can monitor their health, report the results of vaccine rollout and grant vaccination certificates. Healthcare centres and hospitals were told to arrange staff and equipment to support vaccinating units, particularly to solve post-vaccination problems. The minister's directive also asked relevant agencies… Read full this story

