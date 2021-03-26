Maths students have a lot of career options: experts

Students study information about professional orientation and exams at a Career Day held at Vinh University in Nghệ An province. VNA/VNS Photo Tá Chuyên. HÀ NỘI — While a variety of careers are open to maths majors as mathematics is involved in most sectors related to science and technology, students should prepare to adapt to their future jobs, experts have said. According to Vũ Hà Văn, Scientific Director of Vingroup Big Data Institute, Professor in Mathematics at Yale University, after graduating, maths majors tends to engage in teaching or do research at universities or institutes and use math tools in their work at businesses but this number is very small. Văn cited the Microsoft corporation, where he used to work, as an example. Every week, the manager would talk to the mathematicians about a problem that needed to be solved, from which the mathematicians would find the proper tool. Then the work was assigned to coders. "Normal coders will not be able to come up with solutions, so a mediator with math skills was needed. “Thus, if you can both write code and have maths skills, your chance of advancement in the company is very high,” said Văn. Nguyễn Ngọc Doanh, from Thủy Lợi University, a member… Read full this story

