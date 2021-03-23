Master plan for HCMC’s further development discussed

Delegates in the conference. (Photo: SGGP) Speaking at the meeting, Director of the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture, Nguyen Thanh Nha, said that according to the overall urban planning scheme by 2040 with a vision to 2060, HCMC will be developed into a city of innovation, creativity, and dynamic development; a pioneer in the large metropolitan region; a center of intellectual and international trade in the country; a service center in the Asia-Pacific region; a city with the highest quality of life and attractive working environment, diversified culture, heritage conservation and scenic river system, a sustainable urban infrastructure and climate change adaptation by 2060. The city is expected to reach targets of completing the infrastructure system connecting the city and neighboring areas and other regions; developing an integrated and multifunctional urban area with the transit-oriented development (TOD) and high-capacity public-transit system; forming cores of new urban areas and centers of intellectual, health, culture, education; improving structure of multipolar city; ensuring adequate housing and public services for citizens; providing a clean environment; helping residents approach to food safety by 2040. HCMC will have an estimated population of 13-14 million by 2040 and 16 million by 2060. The city's urban construction… Read full this story

