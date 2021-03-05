PV Power’s Vung Ang II thermal power plant, Hà Tĩnh Province. The company shares surged on Friday, hitting the maximum daily gain of 7 per cent. VNS/VNA Photo. HÀ NỘI — Shares edged higher on the last trading day of the week as the VN-Index pared losses. On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index rose 0.01 per cent to finish Friday at 1,168.69 points. The index extended the previous losses in the morning session, down 0.22 per cent. The market breadth turned positive as 264 stocks increased while 169 stocks dropped. And 67 stocks ended flat. More than 594.8 million shares were traded Friday, worth nearly VNĐ15 trillion. In a daily report, Bảo Việt Securities Co. said that the index might return to test a supporting territory of 1,150 – 1,155 points. The analyst from the securities firm assessed the level as a resistance territory that helps the market recover. “However, if the index falls under this resistance territory, it will test the supporting level of 1,100 – 1,200 points. In general, we assessed that the market’s recent losses were necessary for investors to gather strength to break through the peak of 1,200 points,” Bảo Việt Securities said. While the VN30-Index posted a decrease of… Read full this story

Market inches higher as VN-Index reverses course have 285 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 6, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.