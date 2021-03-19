Market ends mixed, VN-Index loses points on large-cap stocks

Hoà Phát Group’s warehouse. The gain of 1.18 per cent of the company shares on Friday helped limit the loss of the VN-Index. — Photo hoaphat.com.vn HÀ NỘI — The market benchmark VN-Index finished lower on Friday as blue-chip stocks faced a sell-off after the hitting historic peak of 1,200 points in the previous session. The VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) fell 6.89 points, equivalent to 0.57 per cent, to 1,194.05 points. However, the index did not fluctuate much from the morning session as the overload issues on HoSE occurred again. Selling pressure covered the market sentiment since it opened with many large-cap stocks across all sectors posting big losses. The index closed the morning session at 1,194.39 points. The index’s moves were widely forecast by analysts from securities firms. “The VN-Index is expected to enter a strong fluctuation period, but in a positive way, in the short-term after breaking the historic high of 1,200 points. However, the market might be influenced by portfolio restructuring activities from ETFs,” Trần Xuân Bách, a stock analyst from Bảo Việt Securities Co., said. FTSE ETF and V.N.M ETF restructured their portfolios on the last trading day of the week. “The index might face corrections in the next session to… Read full this story

