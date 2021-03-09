Maritime body wants sailors to get COVID-19 vaccines

Việt Nam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre’s personnel in full protective gears transport an ill Filipino crewmember on a Greek freight ship to be treated at Khánh Hoà Province General Hospital on February 2, 2021. — VNA/VNS Photo Phan Sáu HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has proposed the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) consider the issuance of regulations on prioritising COVID-19 vaccinations for sailors regardless of their nationalities, thus minimising the risk of the virus spreading among the group. The proposal was put forth in a letter from Nguyễn Xuân Sang, Director of the Việt Nam Maritime Administration and Deputy Secretary-General of the IMO Việt Nam, to IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim. In the letter, Sang expressed his support for the message of the IMO Secretary-General to sailors, which stated sailors and maritime staff are key forces in providing necessary services. Sang wrote that amid the complex developments of the pandemic, it is crucial for governments of IMO member countries to issue policies to include maritime workers in their prioritised lists for COVID-19 vaccinations, in addition to vaccinating sailors and maritime workers of vessels docking at ports under their management. Agreeing with Sang's proposal, the IMO Secretary-General suggested the official put the proposal into discussion during… Read full this story

