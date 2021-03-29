March CPI inches up 1.16 percent, lowest yearly rise in 5 years

Compared to the previous month, the March CPI slid 0.27 percent on the back of abundant supply and weaker demand after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday ended, said GSO Director General Nguyen Thi Huong on March 29. The average CPI of the first quarter rose by 0.29 percent, the lowest increase for Q1 recorded in the last 20 years, while Q1's core inflation picked up 0.67 percent. Huong attributed the Q1's CPI increase to the rice price which surged 8.55 percent year-on-year from January-March as a result of rising global price and high demand for premium rice during the Tet holiday. The prices of several main groups of goods and services also moved upward, pushing up the costs of catering services by 2.08 percent year-on-year. The cost of education services rose 4.49 percent due to the latest raise in school fees under a roadmap set in Decree 86/2015/ND-CP dated October 2, 2015. Meanwhile, the government's activation of aid packages for people and businesses affected by COVID-19 was among factors helping ease the pressure on Q1's CPI, according to the GSO official. The Vietnam Electricity (EVN)'s power bill cut in the second and fourth quarters of last year caused the… Read full this story

