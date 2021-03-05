Foreign prisoners at a Vietnamese language lesson in Vĩnh Quang Prison. Photo antg.cand.com.vn By Phương Thủy HÀ NỘI — Time spent behind bars is never meant to be easy. But some foreign inmates at Vĩnh Quang Prison are making the most of their lives locked up. And in one extreme case, a German national who has served his sentence is happy to stay in the prison because he feels that is now his home. Jurgen Michael has been a free man for almost a year, but instead of returning to his homeland he prefers to stay in prison. “I like living here. I don’t want to go home. This is my second home,” said the 60-year-old. “Vietnamese officers are good and friendly. They treat me very well. They give me bánh chưng (square glutinous rice cake), giò (Vietnamese sausage) and candy to celebrate Tết ( Lunar New Year) with Vietnamese people. I have a lot of fun while living here so I don’t want to go anywhere.” When he was first jailed he did not speak a word of Vietnamese, but after spending so long behind bars he has picked up the language. Back home in Germany he has no family, so for Jurgen,… Read full this story

Making the most of life behind bars have 346 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 6, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.