Vietnam’s industry has seen the fastest upward movement in ranking in global competitiveness among Southeast Asian countries, coming closer to the top 4 ASEAN countries. Vietnam now can manufacture cars The representative of a large manufacturing enterprise said previously the firm mostly worked as a contractor for construction works. But leaders understand that the enterprise needs to shift to production for sustainable development. “That is why we have established a series of production companies, cooperating with foreign partners and using the most advanced technologies to make products bearing Vietnamese brands,” he said, adding that products have been selling well in Vietnam and will be exported. “We joined the market later than other enterprises. Therefore, we need to use the most advanced technologies, go straight to digital transformation to create the products with highest quality and at reasonable costs,” he explained. The strong rise of many Vietnamese enterprises in recent years has made Vietnam better known in the world market. BKAV and Vingroup make smartphones, while Vinfast manufactures cars, showing the considerable progress of Vietnam’s industry. Vietnam is the destination of many large multinationals such as Intel, Samsung, LG and Apple vendors. Giving a presentation at the 13th Party Congress on… Read full this story

Making cars and smartphones, Vietnam moves to top ASEAN countries have 298 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at March 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.