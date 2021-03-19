Macadamia industry has great potential to grow in VN

A household-based macademia processing business in Chư Prông District, the Central Highlands Province of Gia Lai. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Điệp Huỳnh Ngọc Huy, general secretary of the Việt Nam Macadamia Association, talks with Nhân Dân (People) Weekly about the development of the macadamia industry in Việt Nam. Macadamia trees were brought to Việt Nam 20 years ago, but why has this plant only undergone more research in the last five years? The macadamia tree is a multi-purpose tree because it has good growth potential, high socio-economic efficiency, and can be developed on a large scale. Macadamia trees can be planted as protection forests which contribute to increase the forest coverage rate and protect the ecological environment. Also, the trees can be planted in border and high areas to bring economic value for people and soldiers, as well as planted at home with other fruit and industrial trees. In addition, macadamia nuts are dry, easy to harvest, transport, store and process. The nuts can be preserved for a long time after harvesting so that they are good for small-scale processing establishments. According to figures from the International Nut and Dried Food Council (INC), global macadamia production maintains a good annual growth rate. Total production in the 2019 crop was up to more… Read full this story

