Mác mật fruit and leaf hard to beat in northeast

Thanh Hà The wild mác mật ( clausena indica ) tree has become an indispensable ingredient for a number of special dishes made by the Tày and Nùng ethnic groups in northeastern provinces such as Cao Bằng and Lạng Sơn. Tày man Nông Văn Lai, 74, in Cao Bằng, said mác mật is known locally as sweet fruit. "Apart from using the fruit to braise it with pork or fish, we often use the tree's leaves to stuff a duck, a chicken or a pig before roasting it,” he said. The leaves help give these dishes a great and aromatic flavour and have become specialities of the region. Kicker: Duck roasts with mác mật leaves become a must-try dish in northern provinces of Cao Bằng and Lạng Sơn. Photo lamviet.net Ingredients for roast duck include mác mật leaves, dried onion, garlic, chilli, honey, salt, sugar, and pepper. They are minced and stuffed inside the duck before roasting it over charcoal, said Lai, adding that the leaves' essential oil helps release the fishy smell from the duck and makes it more fragrant and tasty. "With the buttery taste, the leaves help eaters enjoy the dish without it being too greasy," he said, noting that the leaves… Read full this story
