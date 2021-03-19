Long Thanh Airport – a magnet for real estate investment in HCM City’s east

The Long Thanh International Airport and associated transport infrastructure have provided momentum to the property market in HCM City's eastern region. — VNA/VNS Photo The prospect of busy urban areas being created around Long Thanh International Airport in southern Dong Nai Province has attracted investment in the eastern reaches of neighbouring HCM City. In particular Aqua City ecological urban area has become appealing thanks to its connectivity, standardised planning, convenience, and ideal geographical location. The first phase of the Long Thanh Airport project began early this year. It is scheduled to open no later than 2025, with an initial annual capacity of 25 million passengers, eventually rise to 100 million. Centennial growth momentum Designed to meet the 4F level, the highest of its kind set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Long Thanh is projected to serve as an aviation hub, both regionally and globally. Once operational, it will ease existing airport congestion, pave the way for investment and tourism, and contribute 3-5 per cent of the country's GDP. Major infrastructure projects such as airports have always helped give a facelift to urban areas. They also facilitate production and business, and trade and tourism, while forming a busy residential… Read full this story

