On this occasion, 7,500 medical masks, 180 litters of disinfectant solution, 226 bottles of dry hand sanitizer and VND 60 million were handed over to the Cambodian units. Meanwhile, the Commander of the Long An provincial Border Guard Command also sent a letter to express sympathy to the Cambodian side amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province. Addressing the event, on behalf of the Prey Veng provincial armed forces, Major General Tac Phan La, Deputy Commander, Chief of Staff, Military Sub-Zone of Prey Veng province, expressed his thanks to the Vietnamese side. He also affirmed that in the coming time, the two sides would boost cooperation in border protection and management as well as in pandemic prevention and control. On this occasion, Prey Veng provincial armed forces presented New Year's gifts to the Long An provincial Border Guard Command. Source: Baobienphong Translated by Minh Anh
- Interview: Chinese engagement drives Africa's anti-COVID-19 momentum: expert
- Evidence slowly building for long-term heart problems post-COVID-19
- Vietnam confirms 35th COVID-19 death
- COVID-19: No fresh infections with 117 tested negative at least one
- In COVID-19 Migration Surge, Africans Take a More Dangerous Route
- Over dozen caught attempting to illegally enter Laos from Vietnam amid COVID-19
- Donald Trump-backed anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine DOESN'T treat Covid-19 and may raise the risk of death, study claims
- REVEALED: The cities where 18% of workers are unemployed – and they're in ALL states that have closed borders to places with NO COVID-19 cases
- Covid-19 cases rise AGAIN: Daily infections in the UK shoot up 30% in a week as Britain records 119 more deaths and figures show fatalities are rising in the South West and South East
- Gauhati HC orders punishment for Covid-19 safety norms violators in Assam
Long An border guards present anti-COVID-19 supplies to Cambodian armed forces have 275 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.