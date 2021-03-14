Long An border guards present anti-COVID-19 supplies to Cambodian armed forces

On this occasion, 7,500 medical masks, 180 litters of disinfectant solution, 226 bottles of dry hand sanitizer and VND 60 million were handed over to the Cambodian units. Meanwhile, the Commander of the Long An provincial Border Guard Command also sent a letter to express sympathy to the Cambodian side amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province. Addressing the event, on behalf of the Prey Veng provincial armed forces, Major General Tac Phan La, Deputy Commander, Chief of Staff, Military Sub-Zone of Prey Veng province, expressed his thanks to the Vietnamese side. He also affirmed that in the coming time, the two sides would boost cooperation in border protection and management as well as in pandemic prevention and control. On this occasion, Prey Veng provincial armed forces presented New Year's gifts to the Long An provincial Border Guard Command. Source: Baobienphong Translated by Minh Anh

