Lockdown lifted in Hai Duong’s Chi Linh city, Cam Giang district

On January 27, the first community COVID-19 case in Hai Duong province's Chi Linh City was detected – Patient 1,552 – a worker in close contact with a woman who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after arriving in Japan. According to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, Chi Linh city was the largest outbreak in the country since the pandemic began early last year with 383 confirmed cases out of 684 cases reported in Hai Duong province. The outbreak started at a company with more than 2,300 workers and then spread to the community, which caused difficulties in controlling the infections. As the outbreak was gradually controlled, Hai Duong province's authorities decided to end the lockdowns and province-wide social distancing, entering a "new normal" phase with twin tasks of drastically fighting the coronavirus and taking action for socio-economic development. Secretary of the Hai Duong Provincial Party Committee Pham Xuan Thang applauded efforts made by authorities, health experts and people in fighting the pandemic, particularly contributions of people on the front lines. Besides lifting the lockdown in Chi Linh city and Cam Giang district and the end of province-wide social distancing, the Hai Duong Province People's Committee on March…

