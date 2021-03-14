This is one of the key projects in the oil and gas sector with a total investment of more than 5 billion USD. The installation of pipelines and electric equipment is expected to be completed by September 2021. Director of LILAMA's Long Son project committee Le Hai Long said that as there are five contractors taking part in the project, coordination is a top priority for concerted operation of the components. LILAMA is responsible for three bidding packages on the installation work of the project. It was assigned to implement steel structures, manufacture and install material pipelines, among others. To date, all three packages have met set targets. Source: VNA

LILAMA tries to complete key petrochemical project on schedule have 191 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.