Photo: SGGP Lilama 18 JSC, a subsidiary of the Viet Nam Machinery Installation Corporation (Lilama), is completing the installation of a clinker production line for the 900,000-tonne Kampot Cement Plant in Cambodia . This is the first foreign project the company has won a contract to install over 7,000 tonne of equipment, including 1,200 tonnes manufactured in Viet Nam . Lilama 18 is manufacturing and installing 4,200 tonnes of equipment for cement plants in southern Binh Phuoc and Tay Ninh provinces, helping raise its production value to nearly 200 billion VND (12.5 million USD) in the first eight months of this year. Source: VNA

Lilama supplies equipment for Cambodia’s cement plant have 186 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.