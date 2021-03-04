Less-crowded destinations, small group travel more popular this year

Tourists at a beach on Phú Quốc Island off the southern province of Kiên Giang. Islands, beach cities and famous tourist cities are expected to be popular this year. VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — Small group travel, wellness travel and shorter booking timeframes are expected to set the trends for 2021, according to the Vietnam Tourism Trends 2021 report. The report conducted by Outbox Consulting, an independent research and consulting firm, showed that travellers will be able to plan socially distanced vacations in sparsely populated areas and be safe from COVID-19 infections. A regular tour in 2019 could accommodate 20 – 30 people, but this year the size will shrink to control the spread of the COVID-19 outbreaks. During the pandemic, fatigue and stress have made wellness retreats more popular. The increase in demand for wellness travel will be a good opportunity for Việt Nam’s wellness tourism market, especially as the country has emerged as a safe destination where COVID-19 has been controlled well. Pre-COVID, Vietnamese travellers often planned their trips and booked services long before their departure to save money, especially for overseas tours. However, in times of uncertainty, shorter booking timeframes will help mitigate the risk of travel policy changes and mobility restrictions. To adapt to the shorter timeframe trend, tourism enterprises have offered more… Read full this story

