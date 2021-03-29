Legislators held that digital transformation in the State apparatus will pave the way for the transition from a managing Government to a serving Government, thus creating a breakthrough in management. Hoang Van Cuong, a deputy from Hanoi, said the 2016-2021 tenure was successful for Vietnam in all regards, with good GDP growth, a stable macro-economy, improved living conditions, and rising national economic scale, becoming one of the 40 largest economies in the world. The national credit rating stands at "BB" with a stable outlook, and the value of the national brand rose 29 percent, among the highest increases in the world, he noted, adding that Vietnam is also considered a safe and attractive destination by international investors. The success of the Government in controlling bad debts during the tenure provided favourable conditions for the Government in the next tenure to increase investment resources. He underlined that the trade balance is now in surplus to the tune of nearly 20 billion USD, while foreign currency reserves have risen to 100 billion USD, demonstrating the country's success in international economic integration. Deputy Luu Binh Nhuong from the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre, meanwhile, pointed to shortcomings in the tenure, including a… Read full this story

Legislators comment on Gov’t performance over last five years have 282 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.