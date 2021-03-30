Leadership of NA, election council high on NA’s agenda on March 30

The NA will spend the morning of the fifth working day of its ongoing 11th session to discuss the performance reports of the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuracy. The discussion is broadcast live on national television and radio. After that, the NA Standing Committee is set to submit a proposal to relieve the Chair of the NA and the Chair of the National Election Council to the parliament. The proposal will be later discussed in groups of deputies. In the afternoon, legislators will vote on the revised law on drug prevention and control and listen to the NA Standing Committee reporting on outcomes of the group discussion about the relief proposal. Following that, they will carry out the procedures for relieving the Chair of the NA and the Chair of the National Election Council. The NA Standing Committee will submit the candidacy for the chairmanship of the legislature and the council, which will then be considered in groups the same day. Source: VNA

