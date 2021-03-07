Late musician-author Sơn’s art appears on YouTube

Songs and music pieces by late musician-author Bắc Sơn, one of the region's leading artists in music, theatre and movies in the 1980s and 90s, can be seen on a YouTube channel. Photo courtesy of the producer LONG AN — Songs and music pieces by late musician and author Bắc Sơn, one of the region's leading artists in music, theatre and movies in the 1980s and 90s, can be seen on a YouTube channel. The channel, Tình Ca Bắc Sơn – Tập Đoàn An Nông (Bắc Sơn's love songs – An Nông Group), includes many works portraying southern people and their culture by artist Bắc Sơn. Many documents and articles on the artist's life and career are also featured. On the channel, music lovers can search Bắc Sơn's works arranged by topics by using key words. "Through YouTube, we hope fans, singers, composers and music producers can work together to introduce Vietnamese music and musician-author Bắc Sơn in particular," said theatre actress-singer Bích Thuỷ, one of the channel's producers. Theatre actress-singer Bích Thuỷ performs songs featuring southern people and their culture written by his father, late musician-author Bắc Sơn. His art is featured on YouTube via the channel, Tình Ca Bắc Sơn-Tập Đoàn An Nông (Bắc Sơn's love songs-An Nông Group). Photo courtesy of the producer Bích Thuỷ, also… Read full this story
