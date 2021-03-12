Largest whale skeleton on display in Phan Thiết Town

The largest whale skeleton in Việt Nam is on display at Vạn Thủy Tú Temple. — Photo nld.com.vn HCM CITY — Việt Nam's largest whale skeleton, over 20 metres in length and weighing 65 tonnes, is on display in Phan Thiết coastal town at Vạn Thủy Tú Temple. Hundreds of tourists come here on weekends as everyone is curious about this skeleton and the custom of worshiping whales in Phan Thiết. The mammal has 63 vertebrae on its spine, along with 15 pairs of ribs and two bones for limbs. The skull is around 2.4 metres wide. The upper jaw is 3.1 metres long and has a V shape. The lower jaw is 3.8 metres long. The main hall of Vạn Thủy Tú Temple includes an altar dedicated to the whale gods and fishermen's ancestors. In the back is a worshipping area that preserves more than 100 whale skeletons, many dating back more than two centuries ago. Along with the whale skeleton, Vạn Thủy Tú has many highly valued artefacts like bronze bells and terracotta statues. VNS

