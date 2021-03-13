Large pink bull in Củ Chi District captivates locals

HCM CITY – A large pink bull in Củ Chi District has been captivating many locals due to its unusual pink skin colour. The owner Đặng Văn Ghên, a farmer in Củ Chi District, told Việt Nam News that the bull was bought by his father in 2001 in Tây Ninh Province when it was 10 years old. “At first the bull’s colour was white with light shades of pink. The pink became brighter as he grew. I think this is just a condition from birth.” The bull, named Cò, is very strong and smart compared to other bulls. He can plow a ton of hay and easily find its way to fields and back to the bar. Nowadays the bull is retired, and Ghên cares for the bull like a family member. “Some people wanted to buy this bull, but I refuse to sell it in memory of my father who passed away seven months ago. It helped me make a living, so I really love this bull. He’s like family to me, and I really do not want to be parted from him.” Now 35 years old, the bull is now around 1.5 tonnes, according to Ghên. – VNS Photo Việt Dũng The bull is fed with mash mixed with byproduct… Read full this story

