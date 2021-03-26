Land speculation continues, realtors incur big losses

A leading Vietnamese real estate developer has reported an additional loss of tens of billions of dong, raising its total loss in 2020 to VND500 billion, though land prices are escalating all over the country. Dat Xanh Group (DXG) has released its 2020 audited financial report which shows a post-tax loss of VND496 billion, or VND64 billion higher than the loss shown in the company’s unaudited financial statement. The real estate developer attributed the gap between unaudited and audited reports to higher provisions against accounts receivable from some units in the same network. The gap also existed in the reports released in mid-2020. The audited report showed the company incurred a loss of VND488 billion instead of making a profit as DXG transferred all its shares in LDG and had to make a provision of VND526 billion. Under the board of management's resolution, the enterprise decided to sell nearly 63 million shares, or 26.27 percent of LDG's capital. At the same time, Ha Thuan Hung Construction-Trade-Service Company, a subsidiary of DXG, also registered to sell all its 25 million LDG shares, or 10.45 percent of LDG shares. As such, the enterprises belonging to Dat Xanh registered to sell 88 million… Read full this story

