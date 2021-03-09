KITA inks contract to operate new convention center in Vietnam

With a combined area of 22,000 sq.m, including 11,679 sq.m for indoor space and 7,935 sq.m for outdoor area, the New City Expo is the largest convention center in Vietnam. Its construction ended last month, and the center currently awaits opening this month. It is expected to contribute to linking economic, cultural and tourism activities between the Republic of Korea and Vietnam. About 25km distant from the center of Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong lies in the southern key economic zone. It is now the largest industrial city of Vietnam with over 800 Korean enterprises. A COEX representative said the center will connect Korean firms with countries in the RoK's New Southern Policy. Source: VNA

