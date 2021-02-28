Kien Giang keen to become sea-based economic powerhouse by 2025

The move aims to contribute to realising the “Strategy for Sustainable Development of Vietnam’s Marine Economy by 2030 with a Vision to 2045”. According to Standing Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Mai Van Huynh, the province is prioritising building its maritime sector to boost economic development while protecting the environment and strengthening national defence at sea and on islands. Major investments have been made in several spearhead industries, such as seafood, tourism-marine services, energy, and maritime industry, among others, helping the province rank second among the 13 Mekong Delta localities in terms of maritime economic development in 2020. The sea-based economy accounted for 79.75 percent of the local gross regional domestic product (GRDP) during the year, he added. High-capacity fishing vessels have been built to bolster off-shore fishing, contributing to sustainable fisheries and the protection of the nation’s sovereignty over sea and islands. With vast fishing grounds and a strong fleet, the province’s annual seafood output tops 500,000 tonnes and its aquaculture yield was estimated at more than 264,100 tonnes in 2020. Kien Giang is working to secure a total seafood catch and aquaculture output of 800,000 tonnes by 2025. According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and… Read full this story

