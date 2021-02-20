Kiên Giang irrigation works prevent saltwater intrusion, protect crops

The Cái Bé sluice in Kiên Giang Province. The sluice is expected to officially open in June. – VNA/VNS Photo Lê Sen KIÊN GIANG – The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Kiên Giang has built many irrigation projects in recent years to cope with the impact of climate change. The irrigation projects were built under Government Resolution 120 issued in 2017 which called for the sustainable and climate-resilient development of the delta. Nguyễn Huỳnh Trung, head of the province's Irrigation Sub-department, said that a complete system of 22 sluices were built to prevent saltwater intrusion and store fresh water at the western sea dyke's Hà Tiên City – Rạch Giá City section. The sluice system secures irrigation water for agricultural production in the area north of the National Highway 80. Other large irrigation projects in Rạch Giá City serve agricultural production in Long Xuyên Quadrangle region and nearby areas. The province is completing construction of 15 sluices on the western sea dyke's section from the Cái Lớn River to Cà Mau Province. Another 18 sluices on the western sea dyke are also being built. When these sluices open, they will greatly improve the irrigation system in U Minh Thượng District, which is one of the province's major agricultural areas. The province is also speeding… Read full this story

