Judges reject defendants’ appeals in Đồng Tâm case

The six defendants heard the court's verdict on Tuesday night. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The judges' council on Tuesday rejected the appeals of six defendants convicted of murder and resisting authorities in the deadly Đồng Tâm incident last year. The judges' council, presided over by Judge Ngô Tự Học, delivered the verdict a day earlier than originally scheduled. The case revolved around a land plot in Hoành Village, Đồng Tâm Commune, Mỹ Đức District, Hà Nội, which State authorities set out as land for 'national defence purpose' decades ago (specifically for Miếu Môn military airport project), but left it mismanaged in the hands of local officials and many households had come to either farm or live on it. Since 2013, the late Lê Đình Kình, considered the leader of the village, and Bùi Viết Hiểu, Lê Đình Công and several others established a so-called "consensus group" to take control of the land plot and divide among themselves, and eventually violently clashed with security forces on January 9, 2020, when they were deployed to set up barriers surrounding the demarcated military airport zone. Three police officers and Kình died in the clash. At the first-instance trial held in September last…

