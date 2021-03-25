Job opportunity for people with disabilities : a hard journey

COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting all groups of population including people with disabilities who are affected the most , said David Payne, from UNDP in Vietnam. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Ministries and State agencies are debating what employment for people with disabilities is appropriate and inappropriate, said Đinh Thị Thụy, Deputy Chief of Office of the Việt Nam National Committee on People with Disabilities. "What policy is appropriate, and what policies need to be corrected?" asked Thụy of the committee under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs. She was speaking at a workshop entitled ‘Global trends in employment in information technology for people with disabilities’ held in Hà Nội on Wednesday. "The journey of finding jobs for people with disabilities is very difficult, the importance is that the job must be suitable for them," said Nguyễn Thị Vân, Director of Dream Seed Centre. At the workshop, David Payne, an expert from the UNDP in Vietnam, said that the COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting all of the population, including people with disabilities who are affected the most. A survey to assess the socio-economic impact of the pandemic conducted by UNDP in Vietnam on 986 people with disabilities showed 72 per cent of… Read full this story

