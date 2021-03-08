The Government was setting goal of having 1.2-1.5 million enterprises by 2025 over the expectation that the business climate kept improving. — Photo baochinhphu.vn HÀ NỘI — It is important to improve the capacity of enterprises and not just develop them in term of quantity, experts said. The General Statistics Office (GSO) said there were about 810,000 firms by the end of last year, missing the Government's target of one million. But the Government still has set the goal of 1.2-1.5 million enterprises by 2025 based on the fact that the business climate kept improving. Statistics from the Ministry of Planning and Investment pointed out that the number of enterprises in Việt Nam increased by 10.5 per cent in the 2016-19 period with around 100,000 new firms launching every year, twice as high as the 2011-15 period. However, most were of small and medium sizes. GSO's Director Nguyễn Thị Hương said the COVID-19 pandemic was significantly affecting the socio-economic development and health of enterprises. Research by the Ministry of Planning and Investment pointed that the health of the Vietnamese enterprises was at the most pessimistic level in recent years. The number of new firms established in 2020 was 2.3 per cent lower than 2019… Read full this story

It’s important to enhance enterprises’ competitiveness have 285 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.