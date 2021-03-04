The 32-year-old, who runs an Italian restaurant in Hue, noticed Vietnamese diners always ask if the restaurant has ketchup or hot sauce when eating pizza. “We usually eat pizza without adding any sauce because it already has enough seasoning. I was surprised when customers asked for ketchup or hot sauce, which our restaurant didn’t have. Later, I bought them to meet customer demand,” Cortinovis said. The Italian chef added pizza in Vietnam has a wider variety of toppings such as beef, chicken and pineapple. Before opening a restaurant in Hue, Cortinovis used to live in Ho Chi Minh City for a year. “I guess there are many restaurants in Vietnam that make American-style pizzas with many types of toppings on the crust. I prefer the traditional recipe, and if anyone doesn’t like it, I will try to explain to them more about Italian cuisine,” he said. In addition, Cortinovis noticed Vietnamese do not usually eat pizza right after it is served but often chat and eat other dishes first. “The pizza must be eaten right away because it is still hot and a bit crunchy after getting out of the oven,” he noted. A pizza at Marvin Lorenzo Cortinovis’s restaurant… Read full this story

Italian chef surprised by Vietnamese dousing pizza with ketchup have 248 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at March 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.