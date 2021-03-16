Irish people celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

On the occasion of St. Patrick’s Day – Ireland’s National Day, Irish Ambassador to Vietnam John McCullagh writes about how St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated around the world and in Việt Nam March 17 is St. Patrick's Day, Ireland's National Day. It's an important day for people in Ireland and for the Irish community, 70 million strong, around the world. The day is usually marked by parades and cultural events and through the "greening" of hundreds of monuments and buildings across the globe. In previous years, various locations in Hà Nội such as the historic Pen Tower have been illuminated in green light on March 17. However, in light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak and in compliance with Vietnamese Government advice, this year Ireland's Embassy in Hà Nội has put on hold plans for greenings in Hà Nội and HCM City. The cliffs of Moher on Ireland’s Atlantic coast. — Photo courtesy of Tourism Ireland The small but vibrant Irish community in both cities will mark St. Patrick's Day in a low-key way. Gaelic sports clubs will arrange exhibitions of football, hurling and camogie. Thoughts will of course turn to home and to the hope that once international travel restrictions are lifted, it will be possible… Read full this story

