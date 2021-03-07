Investment certificate granted to An Phat High-tech Industrial Park No 1 JSC

The leader of Hai Duong Province grants Investment Registration Certificate of An Phat 1 Industrial Park. — Photo courtesy of the company The northern province of Hai Duong on Friday granted an investment registration certificate to An Phat High-tech Industrial Park No 1 JSC for the development of Quoc Tuan – An Binh Industrial Park. The company, a member of An Phat Holdings, will be the developer of the IP. In addition, the Quoc Tuan – An Binh Industrial Park will be officially changed its name to An Phat 1 Industrial Park. It will be built on an area of ​​180 hectares in Quoc Tuan, An Binh and An Lam communes, Nam Sach District, Hai Duong Province. The VND1.9 trillion (US$83 million) project would invest in construction and commercial exploitation of the IP and attract high-tech and environmentally friendly investors from many fields such as electronics, food and beverage (F&B), plastic and injection molding. Pham Van Tuan, Acting Deputy CEO, General Director of An Phat High-Tech Industrial Park No 1 JSC, said: "We will strive to develop An Phat 1 into a leading high-tech, environmentally friendly IP in the North, a destination attracting domestic and international investment and contribute to… Read full this story

