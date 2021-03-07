Investment certificate granted to An Phat High-tech Industrial Park No 1 JSC

The leader of Hai Duong Province grants Investment Registration Certificate of An Phat 1 Industrial Park. — Photo courtesy of the company The northern province of Hai Duong on Friday granted an investment registration certificate to An Phat High-tech Industrial Park No 1 JSC for the development of Quoc Tuan – An Binh Industrial Park. The company, a member of An Phat Holdings, will be the developer of the IP. In addition, the Quoc Tuan – An Binh Industrial Park will be officially changed its name to An Phat 1 Industrial Park. It will be built on an area of 180 hectares in Quoc Tuan, An Binh and An Lam communes, Nam Sach District, Hai Duong Province. The VND1.9 trillion (US$83 million) project would invest in construction and commercial exploitation of the IP and attract high-tech and environmentally friendly investors from many fields such as electronics, food and beverage (F&B), plastic and injection molding. Pham Van Tuan, Acting Deputy CEO, General Director of An Phat High-Tech Industrial Park No 1 JSC, said: "We will strive to develop An Phat 1 into a leading high-tech, environmentally friendly IP in the North, a destination attracting domestic and international investment and contribute to… Read full this story
