Integrating foreign languages into education syllabus is normal occurrence: experts

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has issued a pilot Korean language curriculum to be applied at general schools that have a 10-year teaching system. Under the decision which took effect on February 9, Korean and German are defined as "first foreign languages". The Ministry said Korean language would be taught from the third to 12th grades. The pilot teaching will be implemented in areas with high demand which have necessary conditions in terms of teachers and material facilities. Nguyen Xuan Thanh from MOET on March 4 stressed that under the decision, Korean has become one of the first foreign languages on a trial basis. The curriculum for teaching Korean as a second foreign language has already been released. Thanh said this doesn't mean that Korean will be a compulsory subject for all students. The phrase here is just used to modify the phrase 'first foreign language'. This means that each student has to study one first foreign language and can choose among the first foreign languages listed by MOET. According to an education expert, there are three categories related to subjects – compulsory subjects, selective subjects and elective/optional subjects. With 'selective subjects', there are many choices for students.

