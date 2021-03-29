India, Việt Nam see increase in diabetes cases

The Consulate General of India in HCM City and the HCM City Medical Association co-organised a webinar on diabetes management and diabetic patient care on March 27. Photo Courtesy of Consulate General of India in HCM City HCM CITY — India and Việt Nam are experiencing an increase in diabetes cases, with a doubling of the number of cases every 10 years, health experts said at a webinar on “India- Việt Nam Thematic Partnership on Diabetes” held on Saturday. Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Dung, president of HCM City Medical Association, said: "In Việt Nam, 3.5 million people with diabetes were reported in 2015 by the International Diabetes Federation Diabetes Atlas, and this number is forecasted to increase to 6.1 million by 2040." According to a Health Ministry 2015 survey, the prevalence of diabetes in the 50-69 age group in Việt Nam was 7.7 per cent and was becoming younger. "Only 31.1 per cent of diabetic patients are diagnosed. Most of them go to the hospital in the late stage. So, early detection helps patients save treatment costs and minimize complications, and we know that complications from diabetes are often very serious and most of the cost of treatment is to treat complications," Dung said. Dr Mai Trọng Trí of the endocrinology department at… Read full this story

