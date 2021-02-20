India starts random COVID-19 tests for arriving passengers at Delhi airport

Officials said passengers from various states who will be found COVID-19 positive at arrival “shall be mandatorily quarantined.” The step has been taken in wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases in various states that is viewed as the emergent second wave. “As per the latest govt mandate, District Disaster Management Authorities shall conduct random COVID-19 testing of passengers coming from the states where the cases are increasing,” reads a notice from Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). “After collection of samples, the travellers would be allowed to exit. However, those passengers who are found positive shall be mandatorily quarantined as per the protocol of ministry of health and family welfare.” Previously the local government in the capital city declared that random testing of COVID-19 will be held across Delhi’s airports, railway and bus stations. The government said safety measures for COVID-19 should be rigorously observed in public places, especially in markets and malls. On Tuesday federal Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said airports have been asked to ensure compliance of COVID-19 protocol and violators would be dealt with as per the law. India is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases. During the past 24 hours, 53,480 new cases were… Read full this story

