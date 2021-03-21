Maritime shipping costs from Việt Nam to other countries increased by between two and 10 times since November. — VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Dương HÀ NỘI — Maritime transport costs have skyrocketed in recent months as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic takes its toll, pushing import-export companies into a lot of difficulties. Maritime transport costs increased by up to ten fold since the third quarter of 2020, together with the shortage of containers for packing. "We had to consider transporting 20 containers which had already been transported to the port back to the warehouse," Vũ Trang Nhung from Vitaly in the southern province of Bình Dương. Her company exports ceramic tiles to Malaysia, Yemen and Bahrain. She said that freight rates increased dramatically from the end of 2020. Specifically, fees from Cát Lái Port (HCM City) to Aden Port (Yemen) increased from US$1,500 to $2,500 per 20-feet container in mid-December then jumped to $4,500 in early January 2021. Adding to this, containers were not always transported immediately but had to wait at the ports, pushing up costs, Nhung said. Trần Lam Sơn from the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of HCM City said that maritime transport costs kept rising. The cost to Hamburg (Germany) rose from… Read full this story

Increasing maritime transport cost making export difficult have 303 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 22, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.