Hydro-meteorological forecasting helps facilitate sustainable livelihoods

The ceremony was linked with 63 hydro-meteorological centers nationwide, drawing officials from ministries, sectors, localities, scientists in the fields of meteorology, marine hydrology, climate change, natural disaster prevention and control, and marine search and rescue, and representatives from embassies and international organizations. Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh recognized the major contributions of the hydro-meteorological sector in natural disaster prevention and mitigation, socio-economic development, and the safeguarding of national defense and people's safety. He said the theme of World Meteorological Day 2021 aims to highlight the link between the ocean, the climate, and the weather in the earth system. The Deputy Minister noted that as understanding about oceans remains limited, the UN has launched the Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development in the 2021-2030 period. He expressed his hope that relevant agencies will continue to coordinate with the hydro-meteorological sector and support it in issuing alerts to serve natural disaster prevention and mitigation. Thanh affirmed that as a member of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), Vietnam will coordinate closely with relevant parties to promote oceanic monitoring and researching activities, contributing to implementing the Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development goals

