Hương Pagoda complex – a unique spiritual destination of the north

The annual pilgrimage festival to Hương Pagoda, a great religious site as well as a scenic complex, some 65km to the west of central Hà Nội, has officially opened after closing due to COVID-19 pandemic. Hương (Perfume) Pagoda, located in Hương Sơn Commune, Mỹ Đức District, consists of a vast complex of Buddhist temples and shrines built on limestone Hương Tích mountains. The entrance to the site. VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt Every year, the site hosts a large number of pilgrims from all over the country. The pilgrimage festival starts from the 6th day of the lunar year, while the peak of the festival falls between 15th day of the first lunar month to 18th day of the second lunar month. Yet the spectacular landscape draws tourists also throughout the year. Boats at Đục Dock ready for visitors. VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt Hundreds of pagodas and shrines are scattered along the Yến Stream including Chùa Ngoài (Outer Pagoda) and Chùa Trong (Inner Pagoda). The centre of the complex is the Hương Pagoda proper deep inside Hương Tích Cave. Tourists take a boat trip from Đục Dock to Outer Pagoda, which was also named Trò Pagoda. Taking a cruise along Yến Stream is a fantastic journey. VNA/VNS Photo… Read full this story

