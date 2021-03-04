Hundreds of Vietnamese repatriated from Myanmar amid political instability

Two flights, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar and Vietnam Airlines, brought the Vietnamese citizens from Myanmar to central Da Nang City. A Thursday press release by the foreign ministry said repatriated citizens include those below 18 years of age, the elderly, those with underlying conditions and others in dire circumstances. Covid-19 prevention measures, including medical declarations, body temperature checks and wearing protective equipment were deployed throughout the flight to prevent coronavirus infection. After landing in Da Nang, citizens were quarantined at centralized quarantine zones run by the military in Da Nang and central Quang Nam Province, the Da Nang Center for Disease Control (CDC) said. Myanmar is experiencing a period of political instability after its army seized power and detained government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership last month. Protests have broke out nationwide and at least 50 people have been killed.

