Phạm Ngọc Hưng, a lawyer and deputy chairman of the HCM City Union of Business Associations Phạm Ngọc Hưng, a lawyer and deputy chairman of the HCM City Union of Business Associations, speaks to Sài Gòn Giải Phóng (Liberated Saigon) newspaper about how to create a conducive business environment, especially amid the uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. What do you think about the rapid increase in the number of new companies in the past three years? It is true that in recent years the number of newly established enterprises has increased sharply. In 2019 the country had 138,100 with a total capital of VNĐ1.73 quadrillion (US$74.97 billion). In 2020 despite the Covid-19 epidemic's negative impact on the economy, nearly 135,000 enterprises with a total capital of more than VNĐ2.2 quadrillion ($95.3 billion) registered. This attests to the great attractiveness of Việt Nam's investment environment. In 2020 the country also saw more than 100,000 enterprises leave the market. This shows the business environment still has many shortcomings that need to be eliminated. What are the major hurdles private enterprises face? I can list the five biggest barriers businesses are facing. These are also reasons why Vietnamese enterprises have not managed… Read full this story

How to make the private sector thrive? have 287 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.